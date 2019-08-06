Taste Of Encinitas

Downtown Encinitas South Coast Hwy 101 and Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, California 92024

Don’t miss the best event in downtown Encinitas!  Treat your taste buds to food and drink samples from 25+ restaurants and enjoy local wine and local craft beer served at 20 Sip Stops hosted by shops and salons.  There will be non-alcoholic sip stops throughout town as well!  Pause along the way to enjoy live music at several venues.

Special thanks to First Team Real Estate for sponsoring this great community event!

Downtown Encinitas South Coast Hwy 101 and Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, California 92024
Festival, Food & Drink
Encinitas
760-943-1950
