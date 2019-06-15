Join us for San Diego’s original culinary tasting tour on Saturday, June 15th, 2019, at the 25th Annual Taste of Gaslamp! Get your appetites ready for a downright delicious opportunity to explore the historic Gaslamp Quarter’s exquisite dining options available throughout the vibrant downtown district. From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., guests can enjoy a self-guided tasting tour with savory bites from 25 participating restaurants, including both veteran favorites and newly established eateries that have carved out their place in San Diego’s culinary bedrock. Join us as we celebrate 25 years of delectable sample-size bites that allow you to explore all that the Gaslamp Quarter has to offer, without the commitment of a full menu! Scrumptious treats will take your taste buds on an appetizing journey as you venture to each participating venue. Don’t miss out on the chance to sample a new cuisine and discover your next favorite restaurant!

Tickets for the self-guided Taste of Gaslamp tour begin at just $35 for General Admission and increase to $45 day of event. For the ultimate foodies out there, upgrade to VIP for just $65 ($75 day of) and receive exclusive edible offerings from an additional six restaurants from Gaslamp Quarter’s finest eateries. VIPs will receive signature bite portions and a cocktail at each of the 6 VIP restaurants, a goody bag filled with surprise items from Gaslamp merchants, and an exclusive VIP reception held at a secret location in the Gaslamp Quarter. So, gather your fellow foodies and head to the Gaslamp Quarter on June 15th for this culinary excursion good to the last bite!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.tasteofgaslamp.com or call 619.233.5008.