The community is invited to explore everything Liberty Station has to offer at the third annual Taste of Liberty Station event on Wednesday, April 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature food tastings from Liberty Station’s top eateries, live entertainment in the promenades and art from a variety of galleries and artists. Ticketholders will be given a “Liberty Pass,” a map that lists out all the participating businesses and their special offerings to guide them around the neighborhood as they stroll from restaurant to restaurant and gallery to business.

Tickets are priced at $30 until 24 hours prior to the event and $40 from then on. To purchase tickets, please visit www.libertystation.tix.com.