Taste of Mesa
San Diego Mesa College 7250 Mesa College Drive , San Diego, California 92111
On October 4, 2018, San Diego Mesa College will host the annual "Taste of Mesa," the premier cooking-show style fundraiser benefiting the Culinary Arts Management Program.
"Taste of Mesa" will feature internationally-inspired cuisine and two cook-off competitions between alumni, students and an advanced baking team. Alumni and current students compete against each other in either cooking or cake decorating.
http://www.sdmesa.edu/tasteofmesa/
VIP ticket holders:
Are invited to a private reception on the patio in the Organic Garden
Gain early access to the silent auction of Dine with a Chef
Allowed to judge both the cooking and decorating contest
Mix and mingle with the contestants after the competition
Receive a culinary gift bag
Will be publicly acknowledged on the VIP Wall of Fame