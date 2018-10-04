On October 4, 2018, San Diego Mesa College will host the annual "Taste of Mesa," the premier cooking-show style fundraiser benefiting the Culinary Arts Management Program.

"Taste of Mesa" will feature internationally-inspired cuisine and two cook-off competitions between alumni, students and an advanced baking team. Alumni and current students compete against each other in either cooking or cake decorating.

http://www.sdmesa.edu/tasteofmesa/

VIP ticket holders:

Are invited to a private reception on the patio in the Organic Garden

Gain early access to the silent auction of Dine with a Chef

Allowed to judge both the cooking and decorating contest

Mix and mingle with the contestants after the competition

Receive a culinary gift bag

Will be publicly acknowledged on the VIP Wall of Fame