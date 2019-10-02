8th Annual Taste of Mission Hills - 25 Participating Venues plus free Old Town Trolley during the event!

Experience an evening of palate pleasing tastes in Mission Hills, one of San Diegos premiere dining destinations. Our chefs, baristas, brewers, and ice cream makers will create preparations sure to captivate your taste buds. From international to local, twenty-five (25) participating purveyors of delicious tastes, including long established and very new arrivals in Mission Hills, will be featured at the 8th Annual Taste of Mission Hills happening on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. And, included in the price of each ticket is Old Town Trolley guest transportation to within steps of each participating venue. The more than 5 mile taste route from Ft. Stockton Drive to Goldfinch Street and West Washington Street, and onto India Street, promise to make the 8th Annual Taste of Mission Hills the best ever!

Ticket Cost:

$30 - $35

Buy Tickets Early and Save:

https://tastemh2019.bpt.me

More Info and List of Participating Venues:

http://missionhillsbid.com/taste/