7th annual Taste of Mission Hills

http://MissionHillsBID.com/Taste

Enjoy 25 participating venues plus free Old Town Trolley transportation throughout the neighborhood during the event!

Experience an evening of palate pleasing tastes in Mission Hills, one of San Diego's premiere dining destinations. Our chefs, bakers and baristas will create preparations sure to captivate your taste buds.

From international to local, 25 participating purveyors of delicious tastes, including long established and very new arrivals in Mission Hills, will be featured at the 7th annual Taste of Mission Hills happening on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

And, included in the price of each ticket is Old Town Trolley guest transportation to within steps of each participating venue. The more than 5-mile taste route from Ft. Stockton Drive to Goldfinch Street and West Washington Street, and onto Reynard Way and India Street, promise to make the 7th annual Taste of Mission Hills the best ever!

Taste of Mission Hills is hosted by the Mission Hills Business Improvement District and it is the annual fundraiser for this non-profit organization.

Featured Restaurants:

- Blue Water Seafoood Market

- Cake: Your Local Bakery

- Dixie Pops

- El Indio

- Farmers Bottega

- Fort Oak

- Gelato Vero Caffé

- Grab and Go Subs

- Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar

- Jo's Mission Hills Diner

- Karina's Ceviches and More

- Lazy Acres

- Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria

- Meshuggah Shack

- The Patio Express

- The Patio on Goldfinch

- Pizza e Birra

- The Red Door

- Rubicon Deli

- Saffron Thai

- Shakespeare Pub and Grille

- Shakespeares Corner Shoppe

- Starlite

- Sushi Deli 1

- Venissimo Cheese