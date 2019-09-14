Taste of San Marcos 2019

Join us for the 3rd Annual Taste of San Marcos - a collection of the best bites & sips from the growing culinary and beverage scene in San Marcos!

Enjoy an array of delectable eats from local culinary masters and unlimited sips of amazing craft brew, cider & wine from local & independent acclaimed wineries and breweries. Plus, live music from Jesse Ray Smith.

UPGRADE YOUR TASTE EXPERIENCE to include access to The CADO, the world's first Avocado pop-up museum celebrating California's favorite fruit, located adjacent to the Taste of San Marcos and at a 20% discount. Feel the avocado-skinned walls, get schooled on the growing process by singer, Jason Mraz (via old-school cassette tape), meet the Hass Mother Tree of California, and other features of pure avocado culture. Each ticket upgrade also includes The CADO's signature handmade tote bag!

We've got a terrific list of San Marcos favorites, and the list is still growing!

ITEMS TO BRING:

- Sunscreen! This is an outdoor event in sunny San Marcos. Some shade provided, but better be safe than sorry.

- Your UNEXPIRED & VALID PHOTO ID You must be 21 years or older to enjoy brew, cider & wine.! It's the state law, and it is our responsibility to deny access to anyone without an ID who wishes to partake in the brews, ciders & wines. Additional non-alcoholic drink options will be available.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION:

Parking is FREE & convenient in the parking structure located directly next to the event on Campus Way. If you plan on enjoying the brew, cider & wine, please plan accordingly and consider your options, be it Uber/Lift or using the the Cal State San Marcos SPRINTER station, located only 0.4 mi walking distance away!

CONTACT US:

Please contact us directly with any additional questions about the Taste of San Marcos event. 760-744-1270 / melanie@sanmarcoschamber.com melanie@sanmarcoschamber.com