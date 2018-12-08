Taste and Shop at Patisserie Melanie’s Holiday Open House

Patisserie Melanie to Host Holiday Open House to Celebrate National Pastry Day

Taste & Shop on Saturday, December 8 from 8am-2pm

Celebrate the season and National Pastry Day with Chef Melanie Dunn at a holiday open house at her eponymous pastry shop, Patisserie Melanie, on Saturday, December 8 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Delight your taste buds with her hand-crafted viennoiseries, confections and preserves, and shop for unique housewares and gifts for the Francophile on your shopping list. You can also place orders for her award-winning pastries or custom-designed cakes to serve on your holiday table.

The current selection of seasonal offerings includes pumpkin spice and apple cider macarons, pistachio croissants, chocolate and lemon tarts, caramels and assorted cookies.

Patisserie Melanie is located at 3788 Park Boulevard, Suite 4, San Diego, CA 92103. For more information or to place orders for holidays and events, please call (619) 677-2132 or email melanie@patisseriemelanie.com.