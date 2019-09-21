Hallmarked by an eclectic mix of restaurants, bars and pubs, coffee houses and family dining spots, South Park is inviting neighbors near and far to its 2019 Taste of South Park (ToSP) on Saturday, September 21 from 12-4 p.m.

Hosted by the South Park Business Group, the event highlights one of San Diego's most happening neighborhoods, which has become a treasured culinary and cultural hub, home to several local and national award-winning restaurants.

With purchase of a Tasting Passport, guests can snack and sip their way along the 30th St. and Fern St. corridor, sampling from all participating South Park eateries. Guests will also get a taste of the diverse boutiques and shops lining the streets of South Park between bites.

This is an all-ages, ticketed event, limited to 400 people. Tickets can be purchased online prior to the event for $35. Tickets purchased the day of at the ToSP info booth are $45.

Both advance and day-of tickets can be picked up on September 21 from the info booth at the Grape Street Square, at the intersection of Grape and Fern Streets (next to the streetside clock). Guests will receive a walking map of South Park and a Tasting Passport good for one taste at all participating locations. The Tasting Passport will also include discounts at local boutiques and other businesses.

Participating restaurants include:

Buona Forchetta

Cafe Madeleine

Captain Kirks Coffee

Communal Coffee

Curryosity

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

Del Sur Mexican Cantina

Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro

Enoteca Buona Forchetta

Fernside

Grant's Marketplace

Hamilton's Tavern

KINDRED

La Taqueria Vegiee

Mariscos Nine Seas

Mazara Trattoria

Mutual Friend Ice Cream

Seven Seas Roasting Co.

Shawarma Guys

Sombrero Mexican Food

Station Tavern

The Big Kitchen Cafe

The Rose Wine Bar