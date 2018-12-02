Taste of the Turf Club

Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014

Enhance your Sundays with Taste of the Turf Club! Guests will enjoy dishes from a creative menu by Herb & Wood Chef Brian Malarkey at the exclusive Turf Club every Sunday of the season. The ticket includes Turf Club admission, a prestigious Turf Club table for the race day, the three-course meal, and bottomless mimosas, Del Marys or Chandon. Tables are limited.

Come enjoy a decadent day of feasting and racing where the turf meets the surf.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.

