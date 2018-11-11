13TH ANNUAL UH ARTS OPEN

The 13th annual UH Arts Open/Taste of University Heights event is both a creative and culinary arts celebration happening Sunday, November 11th from 11 to 4pm in University Heights. The Taste of UH is a self guided walking tour of delectable delights showcases mouthwatering cuisines from prominent and diverse restaurants and eateries from noon-3pm. Taste tickets are $20 in advance or $25 event day. Limited tickets are available so get yours before they sell out! Free trolley service escorts guests along the route.

Some of the neighborhood’s regional and diverse restaurants participating this year include: Madison on Park, Grains, Muzita Abyssinian Bistro, Meraki Cafe, Red House Pizza, Park & Rec, Big Front Door, Pizzeria Bruno Napoletano, Lestat’s on Park, Plumeria Vegetarian, Flavors of East Africa and others.

Free shuttle service from 11:30-3:30

Date: November 11, 2018 12:00 AM-3:00 PM

Location: Buddha's Light Bookstore/Teahouse | 4538 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116 | 619-508-4075

Event website: UHarts.org

Taste Tickets-uhcdc@netzero.net 619-297-3166