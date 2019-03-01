On Friday, March 1st at 7:30pm, Warwick's will host Taylor Jenkins Reid to discuss and sign her new book, "Daisy Jones & the Six." Reid is the acclaimed author of "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.