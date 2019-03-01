Taylor Jenkins Reid

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

On Friday, March 1st at 7:30pm, Warwick's will host Taylor Jenkins Reid to discuss and sign her new book, "Daisy Jones & the Six." Reid is the acclaimed author of "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
