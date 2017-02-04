Tea at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead

Saturday, February 4th, 11th, and 18th - 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM Valentine’s Day Teas ($15 per person)

Invite a loved one to Tea at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead. So popular - now in its 5th year! This unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is hosted by the Friends of Sikes Adobe. Offered 3 Saturdays in a row, either 1:00 PM or 3:00 PM. Includes tea service, sandwiches and sweets. Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275