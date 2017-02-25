Teacher Workshop: Bringing Climate Change Messages to Life
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Climate Science Alliance offers this FREE interactive training that allows participants to learn from a variety of climate change educators and organizations about their successes, failures, and easy ways they’ve found to incorporate climate change literacy into classrooms and programs while meeting Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29454950550
