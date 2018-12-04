Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition

Teams will complete a 100-piece puzzle to determine their division placement before the 500-piece main round. The team with the fastest completion time in each division wins a prize! All skill levels welcome!

Don't have a team? No problem! Register as a Free Agent and we will set you up with other puzzlers to form a team.

Beer available for purchase during the event and food within walking distance.

Check-in starts at 6:30 pm, event starts promptly at 6:45 pm. Note: This venue closes at 9:00 pm so we will start on time.

Cost: $30 / team (max. of 4 puzzlers) or $10 / free agent (join other free agent puzzlers to form your own team)

IMPORTANT: You must reserve your team or free agent spot on www.pacificpuzzlers.com. We cannnot guarantee space for walk-ons.