Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition

IMPORTANT: You must reserve your team or free agent spot on www.pacificpuzzlers.com/event-registration. We cannot guarantee space for walk-ons.

Teams will complete a 100-piece puzzle to determine their division placement before the 500-piece main round. The team with the fastest completion time in each division wins a prize! All skill levels welcome!

Don't have a team? No problem! Register as a Free Agent and we will set you up with other puzzlers to form a team.

Beer and food available for purchase during the event.

Check-in starts at 6:30 pm, event starts promptly at 6:45 pm.

Cost: $30 / team (max. of 4 puzzlers per team) or $10 / free agent (will be assigned a team at the event)

Not interested in competing? Bring your old puzzles to exchange with others for something new. We now have puzzle swaps at all our events!