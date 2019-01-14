Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition

to Google Calendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00

AleSmith Brewing Co. 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego, California 92126

IMPORTANT: You must reserve your team or free agent spot on www.pacificpuzzlers.com/event-registration. We cannot guarantee space for walk-ons.

Teams will complete a 100-piece puzzle to determine their division placement before the 500-piece main round. The team with the fastest completion time in each division wins a prize! All skill levels welcome!

Don't have a team? No problem! Register as a Free Agent and we will set you up with other puzzlers to form a team.

Beer and food available for purchase during the event.

Check-in starts at 6:30 pm, event starts promptly at 6:45 pm.

Cost: $30 / team (max. of 4 puzzlers per team) or $10 / free agent (will be assigned a team at the event)

Not interested in competing? Bring your old puzzles to exchange with others for something new. We now have puzzle swaps at all our events!

Info
AleSmith Brewing Co. 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego, California 92126 View Map
Mira Mesa, Miramar
to Google Calendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition - 2019-01-14 18:30:00