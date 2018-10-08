Team Jigsaw Puzzling Competition

Teams will complete a 100-piece jigsaw puzzle to determine their division placement before the 500-piece main round. The team with the fastest completion time in each division wins a prize! All skill levels welcome!

Don't have a team? No problem! Register as a Free Agent and we will set you up with other puzzlers to form a team.

Food and beer available for purchase during the event!

Special: Get four $4 pints with 1 Urbn Pizza purchase (will deliver to Hess).

Check-in starts at 6:30 pm, event starts promptly at 6:45 pm.

Cost: $30 / team (max. of 4 puzzlers per team) or $10 / free agent (you and other “Free Agents” will form your own unstoppable team)

Register at: www.pacificpuzzlers.com