Techniche Year 3 Anniversary

This year of 2019 leads us into many exciting things to come including our next event celebrating 3 Years of our Tech-House + Techno Experience. We invite you to participate in this special milestone celebration that focuses on the backbone of our name, our resident DJs. Expect to hear nothing less than premier Tech-House + Techno sets from DJs Myxzlplix, John Vilotti, Josh Taylor & K-Swift.

New visuals and decor will be featured along with a limited amount of *special giveaways and drink specials for those who arrive early. As we look ahead, we thank you for your continued support and we look forward to embracing the future with your presence.

10pm-2am • 21+

Rich's Nightclub • 1051 University Ave San Diego 92103