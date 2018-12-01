Teddy Bear Teas at The Westgate Hotel

A holiday tradition for the entire family, little ones are invited to participate in the Teddy Bear Teas followed by a visit from Santa Claus. Holiday beverages, premium teas, fresh house-made pastries, and desserts will be available. Each child will get a one-on-one with Santa and will receive a keepsake teddy bear. The Teddy Bear Teas take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and are scheduled for December 1, 2, 8, 9 and daily from the 15 through the 23.

Prices are $59 for adults, $39 for children ages 4-12, and complimentary for children 3 & under, tax and gratuity not included. To reserve a Teddy Bear Tea experience visit https://www.westgatehotel.com/activities/hotel-events/teddy-bear-teas/.