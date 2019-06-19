Teen Camp Out - Fort Cross

Wilderness - Expeditionary Studies - High Adventure!

When: June 19-20, 2019

Ages: 13-17

Where: FORT CROSS, JULIAN

4425 Hwy 78, Santa Ysabel

Cost: $85

Times:

Drop off on Wednesday, June 19th at 10am.

Pick up on Thursday, June 20th, at 4pm.

Please follow these steps to sign up for this event:

1. Request a purchase order from your affiliated charter school or make a payment here:

https://squareup.com/store/soaring-minds-education/item/teen-camp-out-fort-cross

2. Fill out 1 form per student

https://goo.gl/forms/JkUC8HWSW7fiiKDQ2

3. Anticipate an email confirmation PRIOR to first day of attendance

Upon registering, you will receive full details of the planned activities and campground policies.

