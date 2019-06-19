Teen Camp Out
Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures 4425 Hwy 78 4425 Hwy 78, San Diego, California 92070
Teen Camp Out - Fort Cross
Wilderness - Expeditionary Studies - High Adventure!
When: June 19-20, 2019
Ages: 13-17
Where: FORT CROSS, JULIAN
4425 Hwy 78, Santa Ysabel
Cost: $85
Times:
Drop off on Wednesday, June 19th at 10am.
Pick up on Thursday, June 20th, at 4pm.
Please follow these steps to sign up for this event:
1. Request a purchase order from your affiliated charter school or make a payment here:
https://squareup.com/store/soaring-minds-education/item/teen-camp-out-fort-cross
2. Fill out 1 form per student
https://goo.gl/forms/JkUC8HWSW7fiiKDQ2
3. Anticipate an email confirmation PRIOR to first day of attendance
Upon registering, you will receive full details of the planned activities and campground policies.
