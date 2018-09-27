Tequila & Tacos - rooftop tasting event

Curadero Presents: Tequila & Tacos - a rooftop tasting with Cruz Tequila

Join Curadero and Cruz Tequila for an end of summer rooftop party, celebrating our favorites things - tequila and tacos! On September 27 from 6-9pm, Executive Chef Brad Kraten will be roasting a whole pig for build-your-own carnitas tacos. Guests can soak up the last bit of summer sun while sampling Cruz Tequila, playing poolside games like Giant Jenga and Cornhole, and listing to a DJ spin. Tickets are $10, which includes your first taco and a welcome beverage. There will also be a raffle to win a cocktail making class with lead bartender Alex Gregg.

Tequila & Tacos will be held at Level Four, the rooftop pool deck and lounge at Palomar hotel downtown. 1047 5th Ave. // 619-515-3003