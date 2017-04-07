Terry Crews to Headline Center for Community Solutions’ 18th Annual Tea & Tonic Event

Center for Community Solutions (CCS), a non-profit agency that offers a complete range of sexual assault, stalking, and domestic violence prevention and intervention services, announced that its annual “Tea & Tonic” event will be held on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. followed by a VIP Reception - “Tonic After Tea” - at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.

CCS welcomes Terry Crews as the celebrity keynote speaker. Mr. Crews is an action-movie hero, sitcom star, syndicated game show host, Old Spice pitchman, former NFL player, and best-selling author. He currently stars in the Golden Globe award winning comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine as “Sgt. Terry Jeffords.” Adept at drama and comedy, Terry Crews has also had significant roles in Everybody Hates Chris, the Expendables series, White Chicks, The Newsroom, and the Netflix re-boot of Arrested Development.

Terry Crews released his first book, Manhood, which became a best seller in 2014. At the Tea & Tonic event, Mr. Crews will talk about his experience standing against domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, and share his thoughts on the roles and responsibilities of men to prevent and end it.

The event sponsored by WomenWealthWise, The Weil Family Foundation, The Frame Maker and Dr. Therese Collins & Byron Georgiou, is being held in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Media sponsors include Ranch and Coast Magazine, Giving Back Magazine and KYXY 96.5 Radio.

“Tea & Tonic” is also an opportunity to honor and recognize CCS’ supporters who have demonstrated leadership, advocacy, and extraordinary commitment for survivors of relationship violence and for helping women, children and families in our community. This year’s Community Hero Honorees are The Patricia and Christopher Weil Family Foundation as our Philanthropists of the Year, The Country Friends as our Community Partner of the Year, and Amanda Wirtz as our Courage Awardee.

“Tea & Tonic” also offers CCS an outstanding platform from which to raise overall awareness and much-needed funds for all its various types of assistance. Net proceeds from the event will be used toward CCS’ full range of domestic violence and sexual assault crisis intervention programs, including emergency response teams, a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelters, victim advocacy, transitional housing programs, court accompaniment, hospital accompaniment, counseling services, and legal services.

A word from Jessica Pride, Tea & Tonic Co-Chair and CCS Board Member:

Video link: http://bit.ly/2ipcUEM

Tickets for the 2017 “Tea & Tonic” start at $150 per person with table sponsorships available starting at $1,500. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ccssd.org. For more information, contact Kimberly Jenks at 858-272-5777, ext. 151 or kjenks@ccssd.org

About Center for Community Solutions

Center for Community Solutions (CCS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation that provides prevention and intervention services for sexual assault and relationship violence survivors. Founded in 1969, we have remained committed to solving the problems of relationship violence and abuse, improving the lives of survivors, and changing the social conditions that breed and tolerate their existence. We assist more than 10,000 San Diegans each year and operate the only Rape Crisis Center in San Diego. For more information, visit www.ccssd.org