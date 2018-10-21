Texts From The Grave: Atmospheric Short Films Program
Teros Gallery 3888 Swift Ave., San Diego, California 92104
For those who may have missed the 4th annual San Diego Underground Film Festival this August, San Diego Underground Arts - along with the Teros Gallery - will present a special encore screening of "Texts from the Grave". This collection of atmospheric short films will consist of the following program:
It's Easier to Raise Cattle - Amanda Nell Eu
UNDER BONE - Dana Washington
Entropia - Marinah Janello
Rabbit's Blood - Sarina Nihei
Onikuma - Alessia Cacchet
Gills - Jamie Kim
Cowboy Castle - Kaitlin Martin
How to make a ghost - Gabriela Escovar
Quiver - Shayna Connelly
Psa - Karissa Hahn
Diana - Traci Hercher
Doors will open at 7:00 PM with the program starting at 7:30 PM. A $5 suggested donation upon entry would greatly appreciated.