Texts From The Grave: Atmospheric Short Films Program

For those who may have missed the 4th annual San Diego Underground Film Festival this August, San Diego Underground Arts - along with the Teros Gallery - will present a special encore screening of "Texts from the Grave". This collection of atmospheric short films will consist of the following program:

It's Easier to Raise Cattle - Amanda Nell Eu

UNDER BONE - Dana Washington

Entropia - Marinah Janello

Rabbit's Blood - Sarina Nihei

Onikuma - Alessia Cacchet

Gills - Jamie Kim

Cowboy Castle - Kaitlin Martin

How to make a ghost - Gabriela Escovar

Quiver - Shayna Connelly

Psa - Karissa Hahn

Diana - Traci Hercher

Doors will open at 7:00 PM with the program starting at 7:30 PM. A $5 suggested donation upon entry would greatly appreciated.