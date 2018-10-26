Vanguard Culture, will be hosting a pop-up art show called “TEXTURAS” by Becky Guttin on Friday, October 26, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Vanguard Culture Headquarters Gallery (895 Park Blvd. #124, San Diego, CA 92101). The pop-up art exhibition will feature a wide-array of texture-centric art pieces that are crafted from renewed resources. Along with the art on display in the gallery, the pop-up show will include wine from the Valle de Guadalupe presented by Baja Wine + Food, and delicious bites by Vanguard Culture’s Culinary Director Chef Daniella de la Puente of La Cocina Secreta.