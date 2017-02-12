Thank You For Calling - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

Based on a true story, a French con man scams several of the largest French financial institutions out of millions of euros. Pretending he is a bank CEO or a national security official, con artist Gilbert convinces bank employee “marks” that he is requesting the withdrawal of funds belonging to terrorists as part of an official action to trace and catch terrorists. Through his ploys, Gilbert is able to persuade several banks to transfer funds before they realize what’s happening. Trying to stay one step ahead of the police, Gilbert also hatches an escape plan. Based on real-life scam artist Gilbert Chikli who now lives in Israel, this high-action adventure shows both sides of the con and the embarrassment it caused throughout the banking world.

Director: Pascal Elbé

Narrative / Current Events, Thriller / 98 mins / France / 2015 / Subtitled / West Coast Premiere

