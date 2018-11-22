Enjoy fine dining, libations and thrilling horse races with all your loved ones this Thanksgiving at the Del Mar Racetrack’s exclusive Turf Club. The Thanksgiving Brunch includes Turf Club admission, a table for the race day and a delicious brunch menu or turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings. Tables are limited. Attendees must adhere to Turf Club Dress Code.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.