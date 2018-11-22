Thanksgiving Brunch
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Enjoy fine dining, libations and thrilling horse races with all your loved ones this Thanksgiving at the Del Mar Racetrack’s exclusive Turf Club. The Thanksgiving Brunch includes Turf Club admission, a table for the race day and a delicious brunch menu or turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings. Tables are limited. Attendees must adhere to Turf Club Dress Code.
Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.
Food & Drink, Holiday Events
