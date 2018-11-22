Thanksgiving Dinner at the Abbey on Fifth Avenue
The Abbey on Fifth Avenue 2825 5th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103
The Abbey on Fifth Avenue is Hornblower's on-land venue; it offers a rare, refined uptown option for Thanksgiving. Originally constructed as an Episcopal church, this elegant 1910 landmark is San Diego’s only remaining Classic Revival structure. Enjoy an elaborate seasonal buffet, decadent desserts and live jazz entertainment.
TIME: 3:00pm – 5:30pm
PRICE: $59.00 per person*
*Tax service charge and landing fee may apply.
