Thanksgiving Dinner at La V
La Valencia Hotel 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla, California 92037
Give thanks for good friends, family, and food at THE MED's annual Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet. Enjoy all of your holiday favorites including slow-roasted free range turkey, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie along side restaurant signatures like Coho Salmon and raw bar. Make THE MED part of your holiday traditions and make your reservation today!
