Thanksgiving Feast: Recipes and Ideas, Hosted By Chef Brian Malarkey

Everyone wants a chef quality dinner on Thanksgiving, and now you can learn to make one for your friends and family this year. Join Chef Brian Malarkey as he teaches how to make his takes on traditional holiday dishes on November 7 at Chef Malarkey’s casual eatery Farmer & The Seahorse in Torrey Pines. San Diego’s favorite chef will demonstrate the techniques and secrets behind a masterful roasted turkey, stuffing, green beans, and gravy. This live demonstration will be followed by an intimate family style dinner on the restaurant’s heated outdoor patio, where guests can try out all the food they’ve learned how to make in addition to an iconic holiday dessert. Food & Beverage Director Chris Simmons will also curate a festive cocktail to pair with the meal. Everyone will take home recipe cards, so they can recreate all the dishes come Thanksgiving Day.