Thanksgiving Holiday Party with Three Chord Justice Band

to Google Calendar - Thanksgiving Holiday Party with Three Chord Justice Band - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thanksgiving Holiday Party with Three Chord Justice Band - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thanksgiving Holiday Party with Three Chord Justice Band - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Thanksgiving Holiday Party with Three Chord Justice Band - 2018-11-17 12:00:00

Ebullition Brew Works 2449 Cades Way, San Diego, California 92081

Join us for a whole day of holiday fun, featuring some good ol’ honky tonk, courtesy of Liz Grace and Three Chord Justice., winners of KSON Country showdown & finalist of Viejas music challenge. Family fun and beer tours starting at 12p. Food truck 3p. Band from 5:30-10:00. New beer release.

Info
Ebullition Brew Works 2449 Cades Way, San Diego, California 92081 View Map
Food & Drink, Music
Vista
858-334-5863
