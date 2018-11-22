Thanksgiving at Hotel del Coronado
Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118
Give thanks and celebrate with family and friends at The Del! Join us for an elegant Thanksgiving dinner in the iconic Crown Room or oceanfront Ballroom. The lavish buffet will feature all of the traditional trimmings and live music.
The resort’s A Christmas Legend holiday season will also kick off with Skating by the Sea® and a spectacular two-story lobby tree with nostalgic decorations inspired by 130 years of holidays at Hotel del Coronado.
