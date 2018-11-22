Thanksgiving in Spain!
Cafe Sevilla 353 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Celebrate Thanksgiving in Spain with your family and friends this year! Join us at Sevilla on Thursday, November 22nd as we serve our delicious 4-Course Prix Fixe Thanksgiving Menu from 12pm-11pm. Enjoy Thanksgiving classics with a Spanish twist like butternut squash soup, roasted turkey breast and pumpkin pie with cinnamon ginger whipped cream for dessert. Menu is priced at $35.50 for adults and $19.50 for kids (2-courses). We will also feature live music from 7:30-11:30pm. For reservations, please call 619-233-5979. For more iformation, please visit https://www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/promotions.