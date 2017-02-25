The Baked Bear Customer Appreciation Day
All San Diego Locations San Diego, California
The Baked Bear, San Diego’s favorite artisan ice cream shop, is celebrating its Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday February 25, offering “Free Scoops ‘Till the Sun Goes Down”. At all four San Diego locations, customers can enjoy one free cup or cone of ice cream all day as long as there is daylight!
Pacific Beach Location opens at 11 am
Carlsbad/La Costa Location opens at 12 pm
Carmel Mountain Location opens at 12 pm
Carmel Valley Location opens at 12 pm
For more information, visit www.thebakedbear.com
