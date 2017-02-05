The Big Game Celebration

House of Blues San Diego 1055 5th Ave, San Diego, California 92101

Watch the big game on San Diego’s BIGGEST screen! Purchase an all you can/eat drink package and receive 4-passes to theater seating, bottomless beer cooler and tailgate buffet. It’s time to kick back, the Big Game is on at our HOUSE this year. Buy now, these packages won’t last long.

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT/DRINK PACKAGE:

- Theater Seating

- Bottomless Beer Cooler

- Tailgate Buffet

- Drink Specials

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PACKAGE:

- Tailgate Buffet

- Drink Specials

VIP PACKAGE:

- Bottle of your choice

- Retail Item

- Theater Seating

- Bottomless Beer Cooler

- Tailgate Buffet

- Drink Specials

PACKAGES AVAILABLE ONLINE. PACKAGES LIMITED 4 PEOPLE. 21 OR OVER WITH PHOTO I.D.

6195251951

