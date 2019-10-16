“The Design of Horton Plaza

Horton Plaza Mall was once a vibrant shopping plaza and one of the catalysts that helped transform San Diego’s historic downtown into a bustling city center. Known for its unique and colorful architecture, this postmodern icon now sits almost abandoned with only a few stores remaining. Join us on Wednesday, October 16th at 7 PM for a compelling lecture on the history of Horton Plaza, and an inside look on how the distinctive design ideas helped make Horton Plaza a celebrated destination that breathed new life into downtown in the late 1980s to early 1990s.

Location: Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House’s Mary Joralmon Gallery: 410 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101.

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city.

October 16th, 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.