"The Dream of the Nineties" features the work of nine San Diego photographers at the end of the 20th century, when artists were keenly aware of the emergence of digital media and the end of an analog era. The exhibit exposes San Diego’s vibrant photography community and presents the work of local artists Eric Blau, Walter Cotten, Steven DePinto, Annette Fournet, Suda House, Richard Lou, James Luna, Han Nguyen and Philipp Scholz Rittermann. It features a range of photographic processes from darkroom-based work to early digital capture, and pioneering digital printing technologies. Open to all, admission free.