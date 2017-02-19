When a die hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce presented by Ovation Theatre ~ NCSA. Performances are February 17th and 18th at 7:00pm, and February 18th and 19th at 2:00pm at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Rd, San Marcos.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. The musical is directed by Pamela Laurent, with musical direction by Scott Gregory, and choreography by Susie Dycus. This delightful musical is enjoyable and appropriate for the entire family!

The 32-member cast, all hailing from San Diego North County, features Colin Gasperoni of Cardiff as the Man in Chair who appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding (Rami Ibrahim/Mariel Alexander), a bumbling best man (Jacob Morilak), a desperate theatre producer (Dashiell Gregory), a not-so-bright hostess (Anna Forgét) and her long-suffering man-servant (Grant Goates), two gangsters posing as pastry chefs (Piper Bingham/Morgan Zuccaro), a misguided Don Juan (Rocco Polanco), a spunky aviator (Jillian Strattman), and an intoxicated chaperone (Janae Vigil) and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," The Drowsy Chaperone (score by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar) is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

Tickets will be on sale to the public starting Jan. 23rd. Ticket prices are $19 for adults/$14 for children 10 and under online and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/. Group rates are also available. Call (760) 487-8568 or email info@ovationtheatre.org for more information.