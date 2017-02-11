The Essential Link: The Story of Wilfrid Israel - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
Carlsbad Village Theatre 2822 State St., Carlsbad, California 92008
A fascinating look at how one man risked so much to save thousands – and the mystery that surrounds his own private and enigmatic life. Wilfrid Israel owned a department store in Berlin and was the last heir of a powerful Jewish family. A pacifist and society regular, Israel became one of the key figures in saving thousands of children in the Kindertransport operation. Additionally, he helped his employees flee from the German Nazis to Great Britain. The filmmaker was born on the kibbutz that houses the Wilfrid Israel Museum of East Asian Art and takes a personal look at the extraordinary yet strangely secretive life of a man who used his own wealth and power to help others find safety during one of history’s darkest times.
Inspired by the book Wilfrid Israel German Jewry’s Secret Ambassador by Naomi Shepherd
Director: Yonatan Nir
Documentary / Arts & Music, History & War / 74 mins / Israel / 2015 / Subtitled / USA Premiere
Guest Speaker: Filmmaker, Yonatan Nir, Director
Introduced By: Hal Linden
LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:
LFJCC - Friday, February 10, 2017 1:30PM (Underwriter Track Screening)
Carlsbad - Saturday, February 11, 2017 7:30PM
DAVID & DOROTHEA GARFIELD THEATRE AT THE JCC
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS
4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla
858.362.1348
CARLSBAD VILLAGE THEATRE
2822 State Street, Carlsbad
Across from the Coaster Train Station
760.720.2460
Info
Carlsbad Village Theatre 2822 State St., Carlsbad, California 92008 View Map
please enable javascript to view