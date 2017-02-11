The Essential Link: The Story of Wilfrid Israel - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

A fascinating look at how one man risked so much to save thousands – and the mystery that surrounds his own private and enigmatic life. Wilfrid Israel owned a department store in Berlin and was the last heir of a powerful Jewish family. A pacifist and society regular, Israel became one of the key figures in saving thousands of children in the Kindertransport operation. Additionally, he helped his employees flee from the German Nazis to Great Britain. The filmmaker was born on the kibbutz that houses the Wilfrid Israel Museum of East Asian Art and takes a personal look at the extraordinary yet strangely secretive life of a man who used his own wealth and power to help others find safety during one of history’s darkest times.

Inspired by the book Wilfrid Israel German Jewry’s Secret Ambassador by Naomi Shepherd

Director: Yonatan Nir

Documentary / Arts & Music, History & War / 74 mins / Israel / 2015 / Subtitled / USA Premiere

Guest Speaker: Filmmaker, Yonatan Nir, Director

Introduced By: Hal Linden

