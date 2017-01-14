The Foundry Reading Series

The Foundry is So Say We All's new literary reading series, featuring stories and readings by touring authors, writers living in San Diego, and emerging literary citizens (etc etc etc). We can't wait to share more details with you soon about our lil charmer, The Foundry #3.

Featuring:

MEREDITH ALLING

HENRY HOKE

CALI LINFOR

JUSTIN MAURER

LEAH THOMAS

more: http://www.sosayweallonline.com/the-foundry-3-january-14th/

Public Square Coffee House is a new establishment in the lovely La Mesa Village. Food and coffee will be available for sale and we will have booze available for donations.

And there'll be books. Lots of books.

The Foundry #3

Saturday, January 14th, 8 PM

Public Square Coffee House

8275 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942

all ages // $5 suggested donation

www.sosayweallonline.com