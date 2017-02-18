The French Quarter House - Carnival of Mardi Gras

After a record breaking turn out in 2016 we will celebrate Mardi Gras once again at House of Blues San Diego. Join us on Saturday, February 18th when we unmask the possibilities at French Quarter House. Experience the Carnival of Mardi Gras with big easy food & drink specials, live music, circus entertainment and more.

For tickets and more information please visit us online or by calling the box office at 619-299-2583.

We won’t be hiding the crazy, this will be one “big ass” party. Laissez les bons temps rouler.