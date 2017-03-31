Rag Lady Productions Brings Music and Humor to the Truth About Aging…

"WE GET HAPPIER" with The Geeze & Me

March 31 - April 29, 2017 at The Tenth Avenue Arts Center

What if there was a musical - simultaneously serious and hilarious, that explores the wild ride of life's later years, addressing the good, the bad and the ugly of aging? The Geeze & Me is a musical production about the aging process, upsides and down. The World Premiere of The Geeze & Me will be presented in San Diego, March 31 - April 29 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center. With Original Music by Hedges Capers and Book written by Hedges Capers and Nancy Capers. Produced and Directed by Nancy Locke Capers. Musical Direction by Will (B.J.) Robinson of KPBS's Spectrum, Choreography by Joanne Lovejoy, Costumes by Rick Frederick, Lighting Design by Cynthia Bloodgood, Dilip Jeste, M.D., UCSD Center for Healthy Aging, as Script Consultant, Brendan Hill as Assistant Director and Beonica Bullard as Stage Manager.

The Geeze & Me is a funny, irreverent, and poignant show about surviving aging. This timely show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up to wrangle aspects of aging from an expert. An eclectic blend of songs ranging from pop to blues to corner street doo-wop, accompanied by electric choreography. The perils and benefits of growing older are reflected in the concerns of this diverse group of people. Think "Hair," after it's gone...THIS IS THE DAWNING OF THE AGE OF BEWARE OF US!

THE GEEZE AND ME CAST: Devlin (Kay), Hedges Capers (David), Kent Brisby (Bob), Gabriela Nelson (Sherry), Jesse MacKinnon (Dwight), Lorraine Devon Wilke (Helen), Lolly Boroff (Mrs. Dingler), Susan Benninghoff (Miranda), Kiera Mersky (Bobbi & Margo), Lauren Preski (Margret), Erin Vanderhyde (Homeless), Susie Singer Carter (Science & Ginger) and Scotty Billion (Undertaker).

The Geeze & Me is thrilled to give back! Over 50 % of proceeds from ticket sales of The Geeze & Me will be donated to the following charities: Path, A New Path; UCSD Center for Healthy Aging, The Unbattle Project and The Center LGBT Senior Services.

What audience patrons of The Geeze & Me staged readings are saying:

"So life-affirming. Even just seeing a reading was fantastic. Look forward to seeing it mounted!"

"...the story, writing, and music are stunning."

"...intimate dialectic you achieved between characters/story/music is amazing. So well done! Really smart."

"...your inclusion of socio-scientific-political realities re: aging and society are never forced, always brief, and work. This is very hard to do. But you did it."

"I'm in awe of the music/lyrics..."

Methusalah said, "It’s the best musical I’ve seen in 800 years!”

General Admission tickets are $25: http://www.sdartstix.com/the-geeze-and-me/ or www.thegeezeandme.com. For Group Discount rate ($20 for 10 or more) Contact: thegeezeandme@yahoo.com or call 858-232-9696.

SCHEDULE: Previews/Pay what you can with a cast talkback following the preview performances March 29 & 30th. Performances: March 31 - April 29, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION: The Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 10th Ave, San Diego 92101

More info: thegeezeandme@gmail.com.

LIKE The Geeze & Me on Facebook; FOLLOW The Geeze & Me on TWITTER, FOLLOW The Geeze & Me on Instagram.