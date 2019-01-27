"The Greatest Showman" Sing-along Movie Event
Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Bring the whole family and enjoy the exhilarating musical, The Greatest Showman, in the Choral Consortium of San Diego’s annual movie sing-along! Lyrics will be displayed on screen in the stunning theater nestled inside the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Bring your singing voice -- good or bad -- and join a roomful of movie fans in singing an array of show-stopping songs like Rewrite the Stars, Come Alive, and This is Me. Suggested donation $10 adults, $5 children. Buy raffle tickets to win prizes, raise funds to help the choral community, and have fun while doing so! Please note: no food or drinks allowed inside the theater (except bottled water) and no pets permitted inside. Make this the perfect afternoon event to follow your own Sunday lunch or brunch plans!