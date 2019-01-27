"The Greatest Showman" Sing-along Movie Event

Bring the whole family and enjoy the exhilarating musical, The Greatest Showman, in the Choral Consortium of San Diego’s annual movie sing-along! Lyrics will be displayed on screen in the stunning theater nestled inside the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Bring your singing voice -- good or bad -- and join a roomful of movie fans in singing an array of show-stopping songs like Rewrite the Stars, Come Alive, and This is Me. Suggested donation $10 adults, $5 children. Buy raffle tickets to win prizes, raise funds to help the choral community, and have fun while doing so! Please note: no food or drinks allowed inside the theater (except bottled water) and no pets permitted inside. Make this the perfect afternoon event to follow your own Sunday lunch or brunch plans!