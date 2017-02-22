FEBRUARY 22 – MARCH 19, 2017

By: Tony Kushner

Freely adapted from Pierre Corneille’s L’Illusion Comique

Directed By: David Ellenstein

Legendary playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America) displays his brilliance in this wildly inventive tour de force, which celebrates the magic and illusory nature of theatre. Using crackling, contemporary language and sheer artistry, Kushner creates his most joyfully theatrical play: a wildly entertaining tale of passion, regret, love and magic. THE ILLUSION transports you on a wondrous journey filled with laughter and a few tears along the way.

“Fantastical…takes your breath away.” -THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Hilarious, dreamlike and startlingly poignant.” -CHICAGO THEATRE BEAT

There will be a special talkback on Friday, March 3, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through March 19, 2017.

Tickets: Previews - $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat.- $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night - $46. Seniors, Students, Military - $3 off admission.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.