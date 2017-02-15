The Incomparable Rose Hartman - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

Before there were paparazzi, there was Rose Hartman. She was a regular at Studio 54, helped boost fashion to celebrity status, and with a shrewd eye for photography, shot everyone from rock stars and movie stars to models and artists. Hartman has been a regular on the New York social scene for decades, capturing intimate behind-the-scenes moments like no one else. With a boisterous and outrageous personality, Hartman is a quirky assertive force who deserves as much notice as her iconic work.

Director: Otis Mass

Documentary / Arts & Music / 71 mins / USA / 2016

Introduced By: Deborah Klochko, Executive Director, Museum of Photographic Arts

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 4:30PM

Sunday, February 19, 2017 1:15PM

Clairemont Reading 14 - Joy F. Knapp Presentations

4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego 92117

Town Square Shopping Center

858.274.9994