Encore Vocal Ensemble Explores Matters of the Heart

From Bliss to Breakup, Encore’s Second Valentine Cabaret Features Musical Theatre’s Many Shades of Love

Love is great, but it isn't always easy. Sometimes it takes hard work, persistence, and a staged musical number. Come watch a talented group of performers croon and serenade their way into your heart. Featuring songs all about love – whether lost, found, unrequited, or unexpected – Encore’s singers will enchant the audience with a wide variety of solos, duets, and group numbers. Tickets to The Love Hurts Cabaret 2 are $10 in advance online or $15 at the door with lots of exciting raffle prizes available.