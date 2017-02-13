The Love Hurts Cabaret 2
MOXIE Theatre 6663 El Cajon Blvd. , San Diego, California 92115
Encore Vocal Ensemble Explores Matters of the Heart
From Bliss to Breakup, Encore’s Second Valentine Cabaret Features Musical Theatre’s Many Shades of Love
Love is great, but it isn't always easy. Sometimes it takes hard work, persistence, and a staged musical number. Come watch a talented group of performers croon and serenade their way into your heart. Featuring songs all about love – whether lost, found, unrequited, or unexpected – Encore’s singers will enchant the audience with a wide variety of solos, duets, and group numbers. Tickets to The Love Hurts Cabaret 2 are $10 in advance online or $15 at the door with lots of exciting raffle prizes available.
