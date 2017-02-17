The Matsuyama Mirror
SDSU Experimental Theatre 5500 Campanile Drive , San Diego, California 92182
The Matsuyama Mirror
The Matsuyama Mirror
by Velina Hasu Houston
Directed by Peter Cirino
A full-length drama for young audiences
Experimental Theatre, SDSU
Fri. February 17 – Sun. February 26, 2017
(Wed., Thurs., Fri., and Sat. at 7:30 p.m., Sun. at 2:00 p.m.)
Advisory: Rated PG for coming-of-age themes
Tickets: $17 general; $15 students, seniors, and active military
Description: A Japanese folktale fantasy for all ages. In this coming-of-age story, a young woman copes with the loss of her mother by escaping into the beautiful world she sees in her magic mirror. Award-winning playwright Velina Hasu Houston reimagines this Japanese fairy tale for the stage in a local premiere directed by Peter Cirino.
SDSU Experimental Theatre 5500 Campanile Drive , San Diego, California 92182 View Map