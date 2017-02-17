SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film:

The Matsuyama Mirror

by Velina Hasu Houston

Directed by Peter Cirino

A full-length drama for young audiences

Experimental Theatre, SDSU

Fri. February 17 – Sun. February 26, 2017

(Wed., Thurs., Fri., and Sat. at 7:30 p.m., Sun. at 2:00 p.m.)

Advisory: Rated PG for coming-of-age themes

Tickets: $17 general; $15 students, seniors, and active military

Description: A Japanese folktale fantasy for all ages. In this coming-of-age story, a young woman copes with the loss of her mother by escaping into the beautiful world she sees in her magic mirror. Award-winning playwright Velina Hasu Houston reimagines this Japanese fairy tale for the stage in a local premiere directed by Peter Cirino.