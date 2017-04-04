"The Merchant of Venice" Open Reading
Bookstar Pt. Loma 3150 Rosecrans Place, San Diego, California San Diego, CA 92110
Join us for an informal time with the Bard, starring you! All welcome. Free. Anyone can join in the reading or just come along to listen. Parts are re-assigned before each scene so everyone who wants to can read.
These popular readings are fun, interactive, creative, and great public speaking and acting practice. They are also a good way to meet other people who are interested in literature and Shakespeare and his work.
