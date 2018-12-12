"The Nutcracker" in Balboa Park

Take an extraordinary journey to the magical Land of the Sweets with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince at the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker. Witness an epic battle between toy soldiers and mice before being whisked away to an enchanting land of falling snow, waltzing flowers, and the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy!

Directed by Artistic Director Danika Pramik-Holdaway and set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, this classic holiday production is a beloved San Diego family tradition presented at the iconic Casa del Prado Theater. After over 70 years of ballet in Balboa Park,

experiencing SDCYB is not only is a chance to celebrate the holidays and a love for dance, but also an opportunity to be a part of the San Diego legacy and support arts education.

Price: $12 - $18

12/12 is for school groups and 12/13 is for scout troops.

Ticket: https://sdcyb.secure.force.com/ticket

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/sdcyballet