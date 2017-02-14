The Origin of Violence - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

On a school field trip to Buchenwald concentration camp, a teacher makes a startling discovery that sets him on an unexpected course of uncovering family secrets. Nathan Fabre is completing his thesis on the French resistance during World War II while teaching at a French-German school. At Buchenwald he notices a photo of a prisoner who closely resembles his father. Yet when he mentions this to his father, it is brushed off as a coincidence. As Nathan digs deeper and learns more, his family continually resists discussing the matter. Eventually, as Nathan comes closer to the truth, he tries to understand the origin of the violence he finds within himself and those around him.

Director: Elie Chouraqui

Narrative / History & War / 116 / Germany, France / 2016 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere

Guest Speaker: Professor Alyssa Sepinwall, History Department, CSU San Marcos (2/14)

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 5:00PM (Underwriter Track Screening)

Sunday, February 19, 2017 4:45PM

