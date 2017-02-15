The People vs. Fritz Bauer - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER 4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, California 92117
As a career prosecutor, Fritz Bauer has made it his mission to expose Nazi war crimes. However, in a culture trying to repress its past, will his actions be viewed as justice or treason? In 1957, Fritz Bauer, a Holocaust survivor, was the attorney general in West Germany. When he received a lead that SS-Obersturmbannführer Adolf Eichmann was hiding in Argentina, Bauer set out to capture him. Receiving little support and much resistance from his colleagues in Germany, Bauer solicited the help of Mossad, the Israeli secret service – an act that brought the possibility of his being perceived as a traitor.
Based on actual events, this historical thriller depicts how one man overcame significant obstacles and personal risks to hold one of Germany’s most notorious criminals accountable for war crimes.
LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:
Clairemont Wednesday, February 15, 2017 8:00PM*
San Marcos Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:00PM
Clairemont Sunday, February 19, 2017 10:45AM
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER
4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego 92117
858.274.9994
EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18
1180 W. San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos
Next to Restaurant Row
760.471.3734
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER 4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, California 92117
