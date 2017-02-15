The People vs. Fritz Bauer - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

As a career prosecutor, Fritz Bauer has made it his mission to expose Nazi war crimes. However, in a culture trying to repress its past, will his actions be viewed as justice or treason? In 1957, Fritz Bauer, a Holocaust survivor, was the attorney general in West Germany. When he received a lead that SS-Obersturmbannführer Adolf Eichmann was hiding in Argentina, Bauer set out to capture him. Receiving little support and much resistance from his colleagues in Germany, Bauer solicited the help of Mossad, the Israeli secret service – an act that brought the possibility of his being perceived as a traitor.

Based on actual events, this historical thriller depicts how one man overcame significant obstacles and personal risks to hold one of Germany’s most notorious criminals accountable for war crimes.

